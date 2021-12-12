John Wesley "Clicker" ClecknerSeptember 27, 1978 - December 6, 2021John Wesley "Clicker" Cleckner, 43, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.He was born in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 27, 1978.John Wesley is survived by his father, Kenneth E. Cleckner (Anna); mother, Linda Medlock (Beth Carter); daughter, Makayla Cleckner; stepson, Isaac Ring; sister, Mandolyn Byrd; nieces and nephew, Chelcie Wedge, Katie Byrd and Caleb Byrd; grandmother, Gert Medlock; aunt, Jean Morris; uncles, Mike Cleckner, John Wesley Medlock and Matthew Medlock; and the mother of his child, Rebecca Cleckner.John Wesley was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Medlock and Nellie Cleckner.A celebration of John Wesley's life will be held in the spring.Sossoman Funeral Home