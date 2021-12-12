Menu
John Wesley "Clicker" Cleckner
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
John Wesley "Clicker" Cleckner

September 27, 1978 - December 6, 2021

John Wesley "Clicker" Cleckner, 43, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

He was born in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 27, 1978.

John Wesley is survived by his father, Kenneth E. Cleckner (Anna); mother, Linda Medlock (Beth Carter); daughter, Makayla Cleckner; stepson, Isaac Ring; sister, Mandolyn Byrd; nieces and nephew, Chelcie Wedge, Katie Byrd and Caleb Byrd; grandmother, Gert Medlock; aunt, Jean Morris; uncles, Mike Cleckner, John Wesley Medlock and Matthew Medlock; and the mother of his child, Rebecca Cleckner.

John Wesley was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Medlock and Nellie Cleckner.

A celebration of John Wesley's life will be held in the spring.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
