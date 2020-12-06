John Ervin CarswellDecember 24, 1940 - December 2, 2020John Ervin Carswell, 79, of Morganton, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident that occurred Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.He was born Dec. 24, 1940, in Burke County, to the late Rose Velt Carswell and Zennie Smith Carswell. John retired from GLC after 37 years of service. His favorite hobby was fishing with his daughter.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Chapman Carswell; brothers, Frank and Marvin Carswell; sisters, Edna Carswell, Cathleen Carswell, and Ruby Watson; niece, Kathy Dianne Carswell; and nephew, Ricky Alan Carswell.He is survived by daughter, April Rose Carswell (fiancé, Kelly Benfield); grandsons, Jesse Ervin Peeler and Connor James Deyton; great-grandchild, Bella Peeler; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.John will lie-in-state from 12 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will begin at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Burke County Shrine Club.Sossoman Funeral Home