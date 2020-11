John Ervin Jr.



John Ervin Jr., 83, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, for family and close friends at Forest Hill Cemetery. The full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of the News Herald.



Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Published by The News Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.