John Fitzgerald HawkinsDecember 19, 1964 - December 11, 2021Mr. John Fitzgerald Hawkins, 56, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his residence.John was born Dec. 19, 1964, in Burke County, to Annie Laverne Corpening Hawkins and the late Roy Leonard Hawkins Sr. He was previously employed at the J. Iverson Riddle Center, as well as Baxter Inc., and had served in the U.S. Army. John was also a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin O'Brian Hawkins.Survivors include his mother, Annie Corpening Hawkins; his godchildren, Noah McCurdy, Ciara Peace and Tiara Peace; siblings, Crystal Brown (Wayne), Yvette Dula (Blake), Roy Leonard Hawkins Jr., and Darrell Hawkins (Yvonne); uncles, Bruce Hawkins Sr. (Judith), Fred Hawkins Sr. (Rickey), Thurman Corpening (Joanne); aunt, Millicent Daughtry (Sylvester); goduncles, Robert Lytle and Ben Cuthbertson; and a host of nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Chad Connelly officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:55, at the church, prior to the service.The family does request the use of masks and social distancing to those who choose to attend.