John Fitzgerald Hawkins
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
John Fitzgerald Hawkins

December 19, 1964 - December 11, 2021

Mr. John Fitzgerald Hawkins, 56, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his residence.

John was born Dec. 19, 1964, in Burke County, to Annie Laverne Corpening Hawkins and the late Roy Leonard Hawkins Sr. He was previously employed at the J. Iverson Riddle Center, as well as Baxter Inc., and had served in the U.S. Army. John was also a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin O'Brian Hawkins.

Survivors include his mother, Annie Corpening Hawkins; his godchildren, Noah McCurdy, Ciara Peace and Tiara Peace; siblings, Crystal Brown (Wayne), Yvette Dula (Blake), Roy Leonard Hawkins Jr., and Darrell Hawkins (Yvonne); uncles, Bruce Hawkins Sr. (Judith), Fred Hawkins Sr. (Rickey), Thurman Corpening (Joanne); aunt, Millicent Daughtry (Sylvester); goduncles, Robert Lytle and Ben Cuthbertson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Chad Connelly officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:55, at the church, prior to the service.

The family does request the use of masks and social distancing to those who choose to attend.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:55p.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
4427 Berry School Ave., Valdese, NC
Dec
19
Service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
4427 Berry School Ave., Valdese, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dollie Shade Henry
Friend
January 3, 2022
Rest easy my love/friend. You'll be missed by so many people.
Necie Sloan
Family Friend
December 14, 2021
Cousin John John you will truly be missed. I was struggling come back South to visit since Uncle Leonards passing and now I don´t have you either to make me laugh and get me in trouble! Love you cuz and may your soul Rest In Peace. Tell the family I said hello
Michelle Bradshaw- Ellis
Family
December 19, 2021
My condolence to the family sorry for your loss may God continue to bless this family my prayers are with y'all
Crystal Ervin
Friend
December 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing to your family
Julia Harris
December 16, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Hawkins family. May God bless each of you during this most difficult time in your lives.
Diann and Oscar Tate
Acquaintance
December 15, 2021
John John was and always will be my little brother. He made me laugh and be mad at the same time, however, he never changed who he was. I miss him and love him





Princess M Walden
Princess Walden
Family
December 15, 2021
John John always called me his sister. We all grew up near each other and was like family.. I used to take Care of Ann and me and John John would always cut up with one another.. I will miss you John John...Love Susie
Susie Mackie
Friend
December 15, 2021
I'm sending my condolences, to the family and may God bless you all.
Cecil Hawkins
Friend
December 15, 2021
