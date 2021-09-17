John Ray Rhyne



July 31, 1944 - September 15, 2021



John Ray Rhyne of Morganton, the most humble and generous man you will ever know, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.



John was born July 31, 1944, in Vale. He was a long time member and lay leader at Oak Hill United Methodist Church, in Morganton, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served on numerous service projects over the years.



He was a teacher for 35 years in Burke County Schools, where he taught science at Salem Junior High School, Liberty Middle School, and Freedom High School.



He was active in his community through the Oak Hill Ruritan Club, the Oak Hill Recreation Foundation, and Freedom High School Marching band.



He was preceded in death by wife, Julia Clark Rhyne; and parents, Elizabeth Deese Rhyne and Elias Crowell Rhyne.



He is survived by brothers, Tom Rhyne (Billie) and Jim Rhyne (Susan); children, Christy Rhyne Hickerson (Darren), Todd Rhyne (Jessica), and John Michael Rhyne (Erica); and grandchildren, Joey, Johnathan, Nathan, Reese, and Emerson Rhyne, and Wesley, Ryan, and Christopher Hickerson.



A private family service will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m., outdoors at Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 2239 NC-181, in Morganton, followed by public receiving of friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m.



Memorial donations can be made to the Julia Rhyne scholarship at Oak Hill United Methodist church in Morganton; or the Reep-Rhyne Scholarship at Messiah United Methodist church in Lincolnton.



Kirksey Funeral Home, Morganton



Published by The News Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.