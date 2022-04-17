John Ray Stroup
April 5, 1954 - April 15, 2022
John Ray Stroup, 68, of Morganton, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022.
Born April 5, 1954, he was the son of the late Fred and Harriet Stroup.
John was a member of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. He was the first Burke County paramedic to retire at the rank of captain from Burke County EMS after 30 years of service. John joined Salem Fire and Rescue in 1972 on his 18th birthday and worked his way up the ranks to serve as the chief from 2009 until 2022, with 50 years of active service to his community and county. John also was a certified N.C. fire instructor, and taught all over North Carolina. He enjoyed camping and hiking in his spare time.
John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Buchanan Stroup; his daughter and the apple of his eye, Whitney Brook Stroup; sister-in-law, Patricia Stroup; brother, Stephen Stroup (Jane); and granddogs, Lincoln James and Carter Grant.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Stroup.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church of Morganton. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, in the church, with the Rev. Darren Browning and Chaplain Dana McKim, N.C. Fallen Firefighter Foundation, officiating. Burial will follow at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. Honors will be provided by the N.C. Fallen Firefighters Foundation Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the N.C. Fallen Firefighters Foundation or to Salem Fire and Rescue.
The service will be livestreamed beginning at 1 p.m. on the Facebook page of Sossoman Funeral Home at www.facebook.com/sossomanfh
.
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.