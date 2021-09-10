Johnny D. BarnettJune 23, 1962 - September 6, 2021During the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, Johnny D. Barnett, 59, of Morganton, unexpectedly made the transition into the presence of the Lord while at his residence.The son of the late Johnny Smith Barnett and Betty Sue Norris Barnett, he was born in Boone, June 23, 1962.Johnny lived for his family, music, history, sports, and God. He was an avid Frank Sinatra and Jimmy Buffett fan who would love to listen to him sing, and was a history buff who loved to study things of the past. When not learning about something, he was watching either a football or basketball game, especially when the Washington Redskins were playing. He was known to have a close relationship with God and was a member of Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church. Most of all, he loved his family with all his heart, and they will fondly remember him for being a great husband, and wonderful father to his three children. Johnny was always kind to anyone he met. He touched many lives during his time in this world and will be dearly missed by all who had the chance to know him.Left behind to cherish his precious memory are his beloved wife of 39 years, Jenny Baird Barnett of the home; and their three children, Kimberly Barnett of Marion, Stephanie Causby and husband, Jake, of Marion, Brock Barnett, his youngest child and right hand man, and his wife, Kiley, of Charlotte; and his four-legged son, companion and best friend, Kilo. He also leaves behind five siblings, Valerie Leonard (Randy) of Gray, Tenn., Pam Martin (Mark) of Nebo, Donald Barnett (Lisa) of Charlotte, Jeffery Barnett of Charlotte, and Richard Barnett of Delaware; as well as two precious grandchildren, Christian Dewitt Freeman, and Isabella Rose Barnett; and his best friend and brother-in-law, Joey Hash (Zenna) of Wytheville, Va.A funeral service to celebrate Johnny's life will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, with the Rev. Steve Hawkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, two hours prior to the service. A graveside service will be held the following day, Saturday, Sept. 11, at Mount Pleasant Community Cemetery in Wytheville, Va., at 1 p.m.Flowers are accepted and appreciated.Westmoreland Funeral Home