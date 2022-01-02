The Rev. Johnny "Bo" Dee Ethridge Jr.February 28, 1970 - December 31, 2021The Rev. Johnny "Bo" Dee Ethridge Jr., 51, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at UNC-BR Morganton, following a period of declining health.Johnny was born Feb. 28, 1970, in Burke County, to Johnny Ethridge Sr. and Linda Smart Ethridge. He was employed with Waldensian Bakeries and was a member of Abundant Life Church of God. Johnny loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, and will be deeply missed by those who loved and knew him.He was preceded in death by his sister, Christie Holland; father-in-law, James Kennedy; and grandparents, the Rev. John H. Smart and Ethel Smart, and John and Eva Ethridge.Survivors include his beloved wife, Melena Kennedy Ethridge of the home; three children, Jonathon Ethridge, Amber Ethridge and Hannah Ethridge; sister, Cindy Justice (David); and brother, Joshua Ethridge. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Emma, Jaelynn, Persephone and Olivia; six nieces, Tiffany, Charity, Linzi, Kayla, Chloe and Sadie; two nephews, Tony Lee and Trey; mother-in-law, Geneva Kennedy; two sisters-in-law, Melissa Vance (Charles) and Mindy Hall (Javier); brother-in-law, Tony Holland; and "adopted sons," Ben Campbell and Brandon Milam.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with pastor Rick Bowman and Pastor Julius Whittenberg officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.Memorials may be sent to Fresenius Kidney Care of Hickory, 1899 Tate Blvd., Hickory, NC 28601.