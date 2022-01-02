Menu
The Rev. Johnny Dee "Bo" Ethridge Jr.
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
The Rev. Johnny "Bo" Dee Ethridge Jr.

February 28, 1970 - December 31, 2021

The Rev. Johnny "Bo" Dee Ethridge Jr., 51, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at UNC-BR Morganton, following a period of declining health.

Johnny was born Feb. 28, 1970, in Burke County, to Johnny Ethridge Sr. and Linda Smart Ethridge. He was employed with Waldensian Bakeries and was a member of Abundant Life Church of God. Johnny loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, and will be deeply missed by those who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Christie Holland; father-in-law, James Kennedy; and grandparents, the Rev. John H. Smart and Ethel Smart, and John and Eva Ethridge.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Melena Kennedy Ethridge of the home; three children, Jonathon Ethridge, Amber Ethridge and Hannah Ethridge; sister, Cindy Justice (David); and brother, Joshua Ethridge. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Emma, Jaelynn, Persephone and Olivia; six nieces, Tiffany, Charity, Linzi, Kayla, Chloe and Sadie; two nephews, Tony Lee and Trey; mother-in-law, Geneva Kennedy; two sisters-in-law, Melissa Vance (Charles) and Mindy Hall (Javier); brother-in-law, Tony Holland; and "adopted sons," Ben Campbell and Brandon Milam.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with pastor Rick Bowman and Pastor Julius Whittenberg officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

Memorials may be sent to Fresenius Kidney Care of Hickory, 1899 Tate Blvd., Hickory, NC 28601.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jan
4
Service
3:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I went to school with Johnny. He was always so nice and caring. He was a great man. He will be missed. Rip Johnny.
Genna Siddons
Friend
February 25, 2022
Bobo we miss you so much!!! Chloe bear and Sadie bug miss you bunches too! It doesnt seem real, but we know your in a better place catching lots of fish and eating all the ribs you want!! We will see you again one day!! Love you..miss you!
Kayla Sauberan
Family
January 15, 2022
Dearest Melena, our hearts go out to you and your family. We know Bo is now at peace and suffering no more but that won't make you miss him less. May God replace the void in your heart with the loving precious memories you made with Bo. May he comfort and keep you in the palm of his hands through the difficult days ahead. With our love...
Bill annd Tammy Surratt
Friend
January 4, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Winfield Abee
Family Friend
January 3, 2022
I'm so sorry for the loss of a great man in your great family.
Misty Ortiz Ortiz
Friend
December 31, 2021
((Hugs)) loving prayers
Russell & Rhonda Sutphin
Family
December 31, 2021
I pray that God wraps you in his arms and Carrie's you thru this.
Sheila Munday
Neighbor
December 31, 2021
Pastor Johnny was our pastor at Calvary Church of God for 5 years. He was such a blessing and we all loved him dearly and his precious family. He was the most open and humble person I have ever known.
JoAnne Watson
Friend
January 2, 2022
Marty Erdman
January 1, 2022
My prayers are with the family for peace and understanding.
Stacey Childers
Friend
January 2, 2022
My sweet friend, I love you and I will surly miss you. Onion kisses and all
Audrey McCray
Friend
January 1, 2022
I never thought this day would come. I can't believe it. I know your rejoicing, but I am sad. Can't wait till we meet again. Love and miss you
Melena Ethridge
Spouse
January 1, 2022
Dear family,
May God grant you comfort in the time of sorrow.
You are in my prayers.
CANDACE COX
January 1, 2022
