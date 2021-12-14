Menu
Johnny Lynn Franklin
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East Burke High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road
Morganton, NC
Johnny Lynn Franklin

November 1, 1969 - December 10, 2021

Johnny Lynn Franklin, 52, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 1, 1969, to the late Robert Lynn Franklin and Judy Reinhardt Abernathy, in Burke County.

Johnny graduated with the class of 1988 at East Burke High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years where he served in Desert Storm. Once returned from Desert Storm, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait. Johnny was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2019. He enjoyed many things in life such as hanging with his friends and shooting his guns.

Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lynn Franklin.

Those surviving are his mother, Judy Reinhardt Abernathy (Alan); daughters, Serena F. Spencer (Kaleb), and Heather Tevepaugh; grandchildren, Ayden Houser, Gemma Franklin, Suhmar Brown, and Levi Spencer; brother, Allen "Mousie" Franklin; stepbrother, Billy Abernathy; and stepsister, Nickisha West (Barry). Also surviving are his friends who were like family to him, and he loved and cherished them.

A funeral service with military honors will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m., two hours prior to service time. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the McDowell County Honor Guard. Pastor Brad Spencer will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to AMOREM Hospice (formerly Burke Hospice).

Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road, Morganton, NC
Dec
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road, Morganton, NC
Kirksey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Hey to my brother "Mousey"!!!! Man I´m very sorry for your loss! I know exactly how you feel bro, man I really need to get up with you?? Will you PLEASE call me??!!! Anytime of any day! We need to get together... I LOVE YOU BROTHER!!! Just call me?? Okay!! My # is ( 980-925-7766). I just found out today? 12/30/21.... I´m in shock my self! And I can´t imagine what´s your going through??!! Please give me a call!!!!!!
Stevie Michael Hoyle Jr.
Friend
December 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Ben Franklin
December 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss, he will be missed.
Gary and Carol S Brown
Other
December 14, 2021
i am so sorry to hear of the passing of your precious father, know you are in my thoughts and my prayers
paula price
Other
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results