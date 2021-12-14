Johnny Lynn FranklinNovember 1, 1969 - December 10, 2021Johnny Lynn Franklin, 52, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his residence.He was born Nov. 1, 1969, to the late Robert Lynn Franklin and Judy Reinhardt Abernathy, in Burke County.Johnny graduated with the class of 1988 at East Burke High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years where he served in Desert Storm. Once returned from Desert Storm, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait. Johnny was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2019. He enjoyed many things in life such as hanging with his friends and shooting his guns.Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lynn Franklin.Those surviving are his mother, Judy Reinhardt Abernathy (Alan); daughters, Serena F. Spencer (Kaleb), and Heather Tevepaugh; grandchildren, Ayden Houser, Gemma Franklin, Suhmar Brown, and Levi Spencer; brother, Allen "Mousie" Franklin; stepbrother, Billy Abernathy; and stepsister, Nickisha West (Barry). Also surviving are his friends who were like family to him, and he loved and cherished them.A funeral service with military honors will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m., two hours prior to service time. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the McDowell County Honor Guard. Pastor Brad Spencer will officiate.In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to AMOREM Hospice (formerly Burke Hospice).Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton