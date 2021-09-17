Menu
Johnny Fredell
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Johnny Fredell

October 13, 1944 - September 15, 2021

Johnny Fredell, 76, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

Born in Lincoln County, Oct. 13, 1944, he was the son of the late William David Fredell and Pearl Elizabeth Jane Lail Fredell. Johnny was a member of Brookwood Baptist Church.

Mr. Fredell is survived by his son, Shane Fredell; stepdaughter, Monica Franklin; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lester Fredell.

In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Estelle Moore Fredell; and three brothers, George, Robert, and Billy Fredell.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home.
NC
Sep
19
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel of the funeral home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
