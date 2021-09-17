Johnny FredellOctober 13, 1944 - September 15, 2021Johnny Fredell, 76, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.Born in Lincoln County, Oct. 13, 1944, he was the son of the late William David Fredell and Pearl Elizabeth Jane Lail Fredell. Johnny was a member of Brookwood Baptist Church.Mr. Fredell is survived by his son, Shane Fredell; stepdaughter, Monica Franklin; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lester Fredell.In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Estelle Moore Fredell; and three brothers, George, Robert, and Billy Fredell.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home