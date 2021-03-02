Johnny O. SmithMay 8, 1939 - February 27, 2021Johnny O. Smith, 81, of Morganton, passed away peacefully at home, while surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health. Born in Burke County, May 8, 1939, he was the son of the late T. R. Smith and Texie Swink Smith. Johnny was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and enjoyed hiking before his health declined. Johnny loved being by the pool with his family and friends.Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter, Donna Smith Mull (Jimmy); grandsons, Jimmy Mull (Jennifer) and Travis Mull (Leslie); great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Easton, and Kipler; brothers, Jerry Smith (Wanda), Bob Smith (Carol), and Manuel Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Davis Smith; brothers, Clyde, Howard, Roy, Hubert, and Marvin Smith; and sisters, Belle Hudson, Kathleen Dale, Jackie Lamb, Carolyn Bradshaw, Lottie Tallent, Clara Powell, and Quteen Britt.A private graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park with military honors provided by the NC National Guard.Memorial contributions may be made Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home