Johnny O. Smith
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Johnny O. Smith

May 8, 1939 - February 27, 2021

Johnny O. Smith, 81, of Morganton, passed away peacefully at home, while surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health. Born in Burke County, May 8, 1939, he was the son of the late T. R. Smith and Texie Swink Smith. Johnny was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and enjoyed hiking before his health declined. Johnny loved being by the pool with his family and friends.

Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter, Donna Smith Mull (Jimmy); grandsons, Jimmy Mull (Jennifer) and Travis Mull (Leslie); great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Easton, and Kipler; brothers, Jerry Smith (Wanda), Bob Smith (Carol), and Manuel Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Davis Smith; brothers, Clyde, Howard, Roy, Hubert, and Marvin Smith; and sisters, Belle Hudson, Kathleen Dale, Jackie Lamb, Carolyn Bradshaw, Lottie Tallent, Clara Powell, and Quteen Britt.

A private graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park with military honors provided by the NC National Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending prayers and love to your family, so very sorry for your loss Donna
Patricia Houston
March 5, 2021
Johnny was one of my hardest workers at the old Carolina Shoe Plant here in Morganton. He was a faithful and dependable worker who I could depend on no matter the circumstances. His quality of work was always above average and he always had a smile for his coworkers. I have nothing but good memories of him and he will truly be missed!
Tom Rogers
March 2, 2021
