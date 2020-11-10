Menu
Jonathan Daniel Keys
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Jonathan Daniel Keys

March 17, 1961 - November 8, 2020

Jonathan Daniel Keys, 59, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Grace Hospital.

Mr. Keys was born in Wilkes County, March 17, 1961, to the late Howard Monroe Keys and Betty Ann Canter Keys. Jonathan was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Later in his life, he worked in finishing and repairing furniture. Jonathan was known as a loving father, husband, uncle, pawpaw, and friend.

Surviving Jonathans passing includes his wife, Kathy Crump Keys; daughter, Michelle Settlemyre and husband, Brandon; grandchildren, Schyler Settlemyre, and Henry Settlemyre; brothers, Mark Keys and wife, Susie, David Keys and wife, Cindy, Kenneth Keys and wife, Holly, and Bennett Wood. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Hunter.

A receiving of friends and family is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment at Burke Memorial Park will follow with the Rev. Garner officiating.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
