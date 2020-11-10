Jonathan Daniel KeysMarch 17, 1961 - November 8, 2020Jonathan Daniel Keys, 59, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Grace Hospital.Mr. Keys was born in Wilkes County, March 17, 1961, to the late Howard Monroe Keys and Betty Ann Canter Keys. Jonathan was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Later in his life, he worked in finishing and repairing furniture. Jonathan was known as a loving father, husband, uncle, pawpaw, and friend.Surviving Jonathans passing includes his wife, Kathy Crump Keys; daughter, Michelle Settlemyre and husband, Brandon; grandchildren, Schyler Settlemyre, and Henry Settlemyre; brothers, Mark Keys and wife, Susie, David Keys and wife, Cindy, Kenneth Keys and wife, Holly, and Bennett Wood. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Hunter.A receiving of friends and family is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment at Burke Memorial Park will follow with the Rev. Garner officiating.