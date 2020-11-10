Menu
Jonathan Daniel Keys
1961 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1961
DIED
November 8, 2020
Jonathan Daniel Keys, 59, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Grace Hospital.

Mr. Keys was born in Wilkes County, March 17, 1961, to the late Howard Monroe Keys and Betty Ann Canter Keys. Jonathan was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Later in his life, he worked in finishing and repairing furniture. Jonathan was known as a loving father, husband, uncle, pawpaw, and friend.

Surviving Jonathans passing includes his wife, Kathy Crump Keys; daughter, Michelle Settlemyre and husband, Brandon; grandchildren, Schyler Settlemyre, and Henry Settlemyre; brothers, Mark Keys and wife, Susie, David Keys and wife, Cindy, Kenneth Keys and wife, Holly, and Bennett Wood. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Hunter.

A receiving of friends and family is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment at Burke Memorial Park will follow with the Rev. Garner officiating.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Nov
10
Service
12:30p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
2506 Burke Memorial Park Rd., Morganton, North Carolina 28655
`Kathy and MIchelle I am so sorry to hear about Jonathan's passing. May God comfort you and your family.
Diann Epley
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry about Johnny. Your family is in my prayers.
Vickie Deal
Neighbor
November 9, 2020
Kathy I am so very sorry for your loss. I wish I could be there but my health won’t let me right now, but my heart my prayers will be with you all. Ruby Smith
Friend
November 9, 2020