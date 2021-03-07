Menu
Joyce Brittain
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Joyce Lingerfelt Brittain

April 15, 1944 - March 4, 2021

Joyce Lingerfelt Brittain, 76, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, after an extended illness.

Born April 15, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Garland and Edith Lingerfelt. Joyce was a member for over 40 years, at St. John Baptist Church. She retired from George Hildebrand Elementary School, where she taught first grade. After retirement, Joyce became a foster grandparent at George Hildebrand, where she read to the children. Joyce was a kind, compassionate lady who loved working with children and taking care of her pets. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Richard Jimmy Brittain Sr.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Richard Jimmy Brittain Jr. and Aaron Matthew Brittain; current husband, Jimmy Lee Brittain; brothers, Don Lingerfelt and Charles Lingerfelt (Merlene); and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at St. John Baptist Church with the Revs. Tony Dyson and Richard Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Baptist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Mar
7
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Mrs.Brittain was my 1st grade teacher. Such a sweet lady. Sending thoughts & prayers to the family. God bless.
Jennifer Vanhorn
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear. She was a great lady. Prayers for family.
Jim and Vickie VanHorn
March 7, 2021
I feel blessed to call Joyce my friend. She was a special person. I will always miss her . Heaven truly gained an angel.
debbie and ty hollar
March 6, 2021
