Joyce Lingerfelt BrittainApril 15, 1944 - March 4, 2021Joyce Lingerfelt Brittain, 76, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, after an extended illness.Born April 15, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Garland and Edith Lingerfelt. Joyce was a member for over 40 years, at St. John Baptist Church. She retired from George Hildebrand Elementary School, where she taught first grade. After retirement, Joyce became a foster grandparent at George Hildebrand, where she read to the children. Joyce was a kind, compassionate lady who loved working with children and taking care of her pets. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Richard Jimmy Brittain Sr.Joyce is survived by her sons, Richard Jimmy Brittain Jr. and Aaron Matthew Brittain; current husband, Jimmy Lee Brittain; brothers, Don Lingerfelt and Charles Lingerfelt (Merlene); and a number of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at St. John Baptist Church with the Revs. Tony Dyson and Richard Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home