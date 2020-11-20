Menu
Joyce Icard Heavner
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1932
DIED
November 17, 2020
Mrs. Joyce Icard Heavner, 88, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health.

Joyce was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Burke County, to Calvin Icard and Jane Wilson Icard. She was formerly employed in the textile industry as a winder, and was a member of the Valdese Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Heavner; daughter, Maxine Howell; grandson, J.D. Wilkerson; and 17 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her five children, Martha Wright and husband, Leonard, Ricky Heavner and wife, Shari, Robert Heavner and wife, Fran, Carroll Heavner and wife, Joyce, and Patty Orders and husband, Kyle; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, friends and family.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Jerrill Townsend officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or Kindred Home Health Care, 1985 Tate Blvd. SE #302, Hickory, NC 28602.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Nov
22
Service
4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
Sorry for your loss. My God wrap His loving arms around all of you, giving you confront during this time.
Edda Hardin
November 20, 2020