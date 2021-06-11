Joyce Arlene Burnette Orders, 81, of Kings Mountain, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
Joyce was born July 17, 1939, in Burke County, to the late Norman and Ruby Burnette.
Joyce was married to the love of her life, Dean Orders, and together they established Daniel Boone Family Campground for 13 years. Joyce attended Burke County Public Schools where she was an avid basketball player. Also, she was a member of Zion Baptist Church of Morganton.
In addition to her parents, Norman and Ruby Burnette, Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, William Dean Orders; and sibling, Norma Jean Whisnant.
Joyce is survived by her two children, Tammy Orders, and Marcus Dean Orders (Robin), both of Morganton; grandchildren, Ashton Orders of Kings Mountain, Tanner Orders of Asheville; siblings, Johnny Burnette, and Michael Burnette, both of Morganton; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at Zion Baptist Church of Morganton. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to service time. Pastor Keith Rose and Pastor Tom Brooks will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Joyce. I met this lady over 50 years ago while in high school. She was a substitute teacher at Oak Hill. I have always admired her and remember her as being my favorite teacher. She always had a beautiful smile and was so nice to me. Something I have never forgotten. I know she is a beautiful angel now. My prayers are with you all at this time. So sorry for your loss.
Linda Huffman
June 11, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Joyce´s passing. We had some wonderful times with Joyce and Dean and are blessed with great memories of time spent at the campground and two fun cruises with them. They were loyal friends and will be missed by many. Rest in peace my special friend. I love you. May God bring comfort to Tammy and Marcus in your grief.
Carlene Adair
Friend
June 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers for all of family!