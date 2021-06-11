Joyce Arlene Burnette Orders



July 17, 1939 - June 9, 2021



Joyce Arlene Burnette Orders, 81, of Kings Mountain, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.



Joyce was born July 17, 1939, in Burke County, to the late Norman and Ruby Burnette.



Joyce was married to the love of her life, Dean Orders, and together they established Daniel Boone Family Campground for 13 years. Joyce attended Burke County Public Schools where she was an avid basketball player. Also, she was a member of Zion Baptist Church of Morganton.



In addition to her parents, Norman and Ruby Burnette, Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, William Dean Orders; and sibling, Norma Jean Whisnant.



Joyce is survived by her two children, Tammy Orders, and Marcus Dean Orders (Robin), both of Morganton; grandchildren, Ashton Orders of Kings Mountain, Tanner Orders of Asheville; siblings, Johnny Burnette, and Michael Burnette, both of Morganton; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at Zion Baptist Church of Morganton. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to service time. Pastor Keith Rose and Pastor Tom Brooks will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton



Published by The News Herald on Jun. 11, 2021.