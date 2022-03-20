Judy Duckworth TallentSeptember 11, 1943 - March 15, 2022Judy Duckworth Tallent, 78, of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 15, 2022.Born in Burke County, Sept. 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Garmon Avery Duckworth and Mary Elizabeth Stroup Duckworth. Judy was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the W.M.U., and helped out anywhere she could in the church. She attended Mars Hill and Southern Western Seminary. Judy taught school at Drexel and Salem Elementary Schools. She also worked as a social worker for the aging for Burke County and at Britthaven Nursing Home.Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Cecil Aaron Tallent; daughter, Jane Tallent; and grandson, Lance Corporal Cameron Tallent.In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Duckworth; and sister, Winona Parker.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, March 21, in the sanctuary at Mt. Home Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., in the church cemetery, with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home