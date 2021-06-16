June Delores Dutton WhisenantMay 25, 1935 - June 14, 2021June Delores Dutton Whisenant, 86, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 14, 2021, while in the care of the Cambridge House, in Hildebran.June was born the daughter of the late Frank Dutton and Mary Yendrich Dutton in Cleveland, Ohio, May 25, 1935. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and had retired from Shadowline Lingerie. June worked as a volunteer for Burke Christian Ministries for over 10 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. June will be greatly missed.Along with her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison; a son Allen; four brothers; and one sister.Those left behind to cherish June's memory include three daughters, Debra Calfee (Kirk), Cynthia Whisenant and Victoria Whisenant, all of Morganton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers; and a sister.Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery, with Mr. Roger Patton speaking.The family would like to thank all of the "June Bug" friends at the Cambridge House for all their care and affection shown to June. Your hard work and dedication was truly appreciated and never went unnoticed.Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton