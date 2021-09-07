Junior Lee LowmanJuly 14, 1945 - September 5, 2021Mr. Junior Lee Lowman, 76, of Connelly Springs, went to his Heavenly Home to be with Jesus Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his residence, after a period of declining health.Junior was born July 14, 1945, in Burke County, a son of the late Clayton A. and Bertha F. Lowman.Junior was a faithful and active member of Hildebrand View Baptist Church, until sickness prevented him from attending. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during Vietnam and served as a mechanic in Germany until the death of his first born son, Randal. He finished his service years stateside. Mr. Lowman worked as a diesel mechanic and retired after 31 years from Carolina Freight in Cherryville with the last five years as Arkansas Best Freight (ABF) in Kernersville.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death just a week earlier by his loving wife of 56 years, Naomi Brittain Lowman (a love so great, that a week separation was too long); a son, Randal L. Lowman; son-in-law, Wayne D. Lowman; brother, Homer Lowman; and sister, Janice Williams.Surviving are three daughters, Benita Lowman of Connelly Springs, Delta Lowman of Connelly Springs, and Regina Hunt and husband, Aaron, of Casar, Margaret Coleman of Morganton, whom both Naomi and Junior considered a daughter through many years of friendship with Benita; sisters, Edna Allison of Granite Falls, and Karen Blake and husband, Richard, of Bethel, Okla. Also surviving are his pride and joy, grandsons, Clayton Lowman, Will Hunt, Graham Hunt, Isaac Hunt; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.A gathering of friends will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Larry Nantz officiating. Interment with military honors by The Caldwell County Honor Guard and the National Guard will follow in the Hildebrand View Baptist Church Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Hildebrand View Baptist Church, 5919 Sugar Loaf Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.