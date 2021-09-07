Menu
Junior Lee Lowman
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Junior Lee Lowman

July 14, 1945 - September 5, 2021

Mr. Junior Lee Lowman, 76, of Connelly Springs, went to his Heavenly Home to be with Jesus Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his residence, after a period of declining health.

Junior was born July 14, 1945, in Burke County, a son of the late Clayton A. and Bertha F. Lowman.

Junior was a faithful and active member of Hildebrand View Baptist Church, until sickness prevented him from attending. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during Vietnam and served as a mechanic in Germany until the death of his first born son, Randal. He finished his service years stateside. Mr. Lowman worked as a diesel mechanic and retired after 31 years from Carolina Freight in Cherryville with the last five years as Arkansas Best Freight (ABF) in Kernersville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death just a week earlier by his loving wife of 56 years, Naomi Brittain Lowman (a love so great, that a week separation was too long); a son, Randal L. Lowman; son-in-law, Wayne D. Lowman; brother, Homer Lowman; and sister, Janice Williams.

Surviving are three daughters, Benita Lowman of Connelly Springs, Delta Lowman of Connelly Springs, and Regina Hunt and husband, Aaron, of Casar, Margaret Coleman of Morganton, whom both Naomi and Junior considered a daughter through many years of friendship with Benita; sisters, Edna Allison of Granite Falls, and Karen Blake and husband, Richard, of Bethel, Okla. Also surviving are his pride and joy, grandsons, Clayton Lowman, Will Hunt, Graham Hunt, Isaac Hunt; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A gathering of friends will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Larry Nantz officiating. Interment with military honors by The Caldwell County Honor Guard and the National Guard will follow in the Hildebrand View Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hildebrand View Baptist Church, 5919 Sugar Loaf Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Sep
10
Service
4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Benita, Delta,Regina and family We were very sorry to hear of Naomi and Junior's passing. May God continue to comfort you all and we love you. Your mom and dad were always special to us. Love Karen, Brenda, Dale and Tresa Lail
Karen M Lail
September 8, 2021
Benita, Delta, and Regina,
I cannot imagine how you are feeling. My prayers for you include comfort in the knowledge during this transition that God is with you and your sweet parents are with God.
I love you all, let me know if I can do anything.
Candace Lowman Cox
September 7, 2021
Soo sorry to hear this but they are together once again. Prayers for whole family.
Howard/gail Franklin
Family Friend
September 6, 2021
