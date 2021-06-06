Menu
Karen Morine "Kaye" Lathrop
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Karen "Kaye" Morine Lathrop

June 19, 1952 - June 1, 2021

Karen "Kaye" Morine Lathrop, 68, of Morganton, passed away, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Carolina Rehab of Burke, following a period of declining health.

Born in Burke County June 19, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William Herman Lathrop and Lucy Morine Vandyke Lathrop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Trudy Mull; brother, William (Bill) Lathrop; and nephews, Heath Lathrop and Doug Mull.

Kaye is survived by son, Joey Lathrop; nieces, Pamela Dean (Barry), Ann Effler (Janson), Nikki Bumgardner (John); nephew, Richard Mull (Lisa); great-niece, Taylor Mull; and also special family friends. She was a loving friend to all and helped all she could.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
