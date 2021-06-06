Karen "Kaye" Morine LathropJune 19, 1952 - June 1, 2021Karen "Kaye" Morine Lathrop, 68, of Morganton, passed away, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Carolina Rehab of Burke, following a period of declining health.Born in Burke County June 19, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William Herman Lathrop and Lucy Morine Vandyke Lathrop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Trudy Mull; brother, William (Bill) Lathrop; and nephews, Heath Lathrop and Doug Mull.Kaye is survived by son, Joey Lathrop; nieces, Pamela Dean (Barry), Ann Effler (Janson), Nikki Bumgardner (John); nephew, Richard Mull (Lisa); great-niece, Taylor Mull; and also special family friends. She was a loving friend to all and helped all she could.A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Forest Hill Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home