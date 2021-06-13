Katherine Edward DuckworthAugust 16, 1934 - June 9, 2021Katherine Edward Duckworth, 86, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.Born Aug. 16, 1934, in Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Joe Edwards and Texie Mae Hensley Edwards. Katherine was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Duckworth; two brothers, and four sisters.Mrs. Duckworth is survived by daughters, Tammy D. Boone and Kathy Edwards; son, Donald Edwards; grandchildren, Daniel James Boone, Brandy Nicole Boone, Chris Webb, and Jessica Webb; great-grandchildren, Elaina Nicole Troitino, Jacob Webb, and Smara Boone; and brother, Hobert Edwards (Brenda).The graveside service was scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home