Katherine Edward Duckworth
1934 - 2021
1934
2021
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
August 16, 1934 - June 9, 2021

Katherine Edward Duckworth, 86, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Born Aug. 16, 1934, in Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Joe Edwards and Texie Mae Hensley Edwards. Katherine was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Duckworth; two brothers, and four sisters.

Mrs. Duckworth is survived by daughters, Tammy D. Boone and Kathy Edwards; son, Donald Edwards; grandchildren, Daniel James Boone, Brandy Nicole Boone, Chris Webb, and Jessica Webb; great-grandchildren, Elaina Nicole Troitino, Jacob Webb, and Smara Boone; and brother, Hobert Edwards (Brenda).

The graveside service was scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
