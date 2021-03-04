Katherine Duckworth HeadFebruary 27, 1931 - March 2, 2021Katherine Duckworth Head, 90, went to be with Jesus in her heavenly home Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after years of declining health. She loved God and her family and was a member of Silver Creek Baptist Church. Katherine enjoyed spending time reading her Bible, cooking, gardening vegetables and flowers, and doing word search puzzles. She protected her garden by trapping lots of destructive groundhogs. Katherine worked at Anderson's Restaurant in Charlotte for 35 years.She was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy and Gertie Duckworth; sisters, Anne Wright and Barbara Roberts; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hamrick; stepdaughter, Pam Coleman and husband, Bob; and stepgrandson, Josh Ingram.Katherine is survived by her sons, Bruce Hamrick (Maretta), Joe Hamrick (Mary Alice), and Jeff Hamrick (Kay); stepson, John Pressley (Angie); stepdaughter, Leslie McDonald (Lil Williams); five grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard Duckworth (Frances); sister, Mary Garrison (Ned); brother-in-law, Vernon Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Larry Thompson and Luke Lane officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Creek Baptist Church.The family would like to express their gratitude to her friend and caregiver, Martha Ledford, and the staff of Grace Heights.Sossoman Funeral Home