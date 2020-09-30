Katherine Pearl McNeely BairdJanuary 22, 1933 - September 26, 2020Katherine Pearl McNeely Baird, 87, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.Born in Wake County, Jan. 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Lester Howard McNeely and Mamie Hollar McNeely.Katherine was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She served local churches as choir director and enjoyed singing and playing the piano. Mrs. Baird taught music at Rutherford College and Drexel Elementary Schools where she shared her love for music with her students.Katherine is survived by her children, Brian Baird (Connie Copeland), Laura Justice (Tim Rhoney), and Lee Ann Singleton (Neal); grandchildren, Amber Justice (Alex), Drew Anderson (Alya), Mandy Silvers (Jamie), Matthew Baird (Danielle), Tanner Anderson, and Colton Singleton; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Liam, and Truett; and sister, Dorothy Elliott.In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Dean Baird; brothers, Harold and Irwin McNeely; and sister, Evelyn McNeely.A drive-thru visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Christ United Methodist Church. An outdoor service will follow at the church with the Rev. Cindy Wechter and Dr. Matt Brown officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.Sossoman Funeral Home