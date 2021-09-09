Menu
Kathleen Ozmun Mills
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC
Kathleen Ozmun Mills

October 23, 1942 - September 5, 2021

Kathleen Ozmun Mills, of Sanford, formerly of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Kathy was born the daughter of the late Floyd Ozmun and Frieda Stelzig Ozmun, Oct. 23, 1942, in San Angelo, Texas.

Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her son, Robert W. Mills; stepfather, James Robertson; and brothers, Ed Dunn, Jimmy Dunn, Shelby Ozmun and John Robertson.

She is survived by brothers, Arthur Ozmun and wife, Irma, of Germany; Roy Ozmun and wife, Judy, of Morganton; sisters, Delcie Kerley and husband, Ken, of Crossville, Tenn.; Mary Kimmons and husband, Buddy, of Lillington; Jo Griffin and husband, Earl, of Spring Lake, and Charlene Hambrick and husband, Dale, of Fayetteville; sister-in-law Becky Ozmun of Morganton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, share some chocolate with someone, Kathy's favorite thing.

The family will hold a private service at a later date in Morganton.

Adcock Funeral Home

www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 9, 2021.
