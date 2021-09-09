Kathleen Ozmun MillsOctober 23, 1942 - September 5, 2021Kathleen Ozmun Mills, of Sanford, formerly of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.Kathy was born the daughter of the late Floyd Ozmun and Frieda Stelzig Ozmun, Oct. 23, 1942, in San Angelo, Texas.Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her son, Robert W. Mills; stepfather, James Robertson; and brothers, Ed Dunn, Jimmy Dunn, Shelby Ozmun and John Robertson.She is survived by brothers, Arthur Ozmun and wife, Irma, of Germany; Roy Ozmun and wife, Judy, of Morganton; sisters, Delcie Kerley and husband, Ken, of Crossville, Tenn.; Mary Kimmons and husband, Buddy, of Lillington; Jo Griffin and husband, Earl, of Spring Lake, and Charlene Hambrick and husband, Dale, of Fayetteville; sister-in-law Becky Ozmun of Morganton; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, share some chocolate with someone, Kathy's favorite thing.The family will hold a private service at a later date in Morganton.Adcock Funeral Home