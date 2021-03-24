Kathy Drury JohnstonApril 8, 1958 - March 16, 2021Kathy Drury Johnston, 62, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.She was born April 8, 1958, in Burke County, to Mary Ellen Williams Drury and the late Jack Whitley Drury.Kathy was a member of Freedom High School's Class of 1977, and enjoyed serving people. She had been a hairdresser at the Hair Station. She loved spending time with her grandkids and spending time at the beach.In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Smith and Brittaney Taylor (Tristan); grandchildren, Princeton and Trisaney Taylor; a host of nieces and nephews; brother, John Drury (Penny); and sisters, Lethia Drury, Linda Diane Kiddy (Doug), Sandra Barnes (Sammy), and Deloris Buchanan.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Shawn Milburn officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home