Kathy Kay Wilson Mace
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Kathy Kay Wilson Mace

May 18, 1956 - December 11, 2021

Mrs. Kathy Kay Wilson Mace, 65, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UNC-BRHC in Morganton, following a period of declining health.

Kathy was born on May 18, 1956, in Alamance County, to the late James Woodfin Wilson and Rachel Romine Wilson. She was previously employed as a dye-house technician in the hosiery industry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Wilson; and two brothers, Terry and Paul Wilson.

Survivors include two daughters, Andrea Love, and Heather Wilkie and husband, Casey; two sisters, Beverly Wilson and Mary Ellen Haynes; three brothers, Robert Wilson, William Wilson, and James Wilson Jr.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Wilkie, Dylan Wilkie, Casey Wilkie Jr., Austin Fredell, Terry Roper, Tiffany Gouge, Katherine Worley, Cody Wilson, Rachel Adkins, Kelsey Bartlett, Joseph Wilson and Mallory Wilson; and one great-grandchild, Samara Adkins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Jake Eldridge officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Dec
16
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Prayers for all the family... Sorry for y'all's loss..
Misty and Joshua Stacy
Friend
December 13, 2021
