Kathy Kay Wilson MaceMay 18, 1956 - December 11, 2021Mrs. Kathy Kay Wilson Mace, 65, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UNC-BRHC in Morganton, following a period of declining health.Kathy was born on May 18, 1956, in Alamance County, to the late James Woodfin Wilson and Rachel Romine Wilson. She was previously employed as a dye-house technician in the hosiery industry.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Wilson; and two brothers, Terry and Paul Wilson.Survivors include two daughters, Andrea Love, and Heather Wilkie and husband, Casey; two sisters, Beverly Wilson and Mary Ellen Haynes; three brothers, Robert Wilson, William Wilson, and James Wilson Jr.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Wilkie, Dylan Wilkie, Casey Wilkie Jr., Austin Fredell, Terry Roper, Tiffany Gouge, Katherine Worley, Cody Wilson, Rachel Adkins, Kelsey Bartlett, Joseph Wilson and Mallory Wilson; and one great-grandchild, Samara Adkins.Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Jake Eldridge officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.