Kathy Martin WomackJune 5, 1956 - October 2, 2020Kathy Martin Womack, 64, of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.Born June 5, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Nixon and Lucille Martin. Kathy was a member of Mt. home Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher for second graders. She retired from Broughton Hospital.Kathy is survived by her sons, Jonathan C. "Jon" Womack, Daniel J. Womack; brothers, Robert Martin; sister, Cheryl Hand, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Danny K. Womack; and brother, Johnny Martin.The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Mt. Home Baptist Church at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Mt. Home Baptist Church with the the Rev. Jerry Gamble and Rocky Hartman officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Home Angel Tree Ministries, 2272, Mt. Home Church Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home