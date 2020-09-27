Keith Allen BrittainSeptember 28, 1961 - August 21, 2020Keith Allen Brittain, 58, of Newton, passed away suddenly of natural causes Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence.Keith served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Catawba Valley Technical Institute with an Associates of Science degree. He worked at Duke Energy for 37 years, beginning as a lineman and later, as an Electrical Engineer. He loved his Duke family, as he talked about them often and greatly enjoyed his experiences with them, as they participated in lineman's rodeo each year.Keith loved life in general, as he was always willing to give a helpful hand, gentle instruction and sought after advice. Keith was a kind-hearted man, with a great sense of humor and infectious laugh. He thrilled the children, as he played Santa Claus for more than two decades, at family gatherings and he lavished his family and friends with gifts that were personal and intentionally prepared for each individual. Keith was a great father, always supporting his sons in whatever they did. His greatest accomplishment was his boys.Keith was a deep thinker and planner. He was always looking for ways to improve in every area of his life. He took his job seriously and made sure it was done correctly, not just done to be done. When he coached ball, he put the kids first, always preparing them for the games ahead, as well as for their future as young men. He taught them the value of team work and how to be honest and true to others and their self.Keith was a devoted loving partner and grandfather. He and Annie Fletcher were together for 14 wonderful years, making memories and shared two grandchildren, Landon and Parker Gorby. The children loved "Papa" as much as Keith loved them. He would spend quality time making them feel valued and teaching them the value of family.Keith was born Sept. 28, 1961, in Burke County, to Jerry Brittain and Gayle Stamey Ritchie. Keith was a member of Warlick's Baptist Church in Hildebran.Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Justin Brittain and wife, Nicki, of Conover and Garrett Brittain and wife, Jennifer, of Wilmington; mother and stepfather, Gayle and Slayton Ritchie of Hickory; father and stepmother, Jerry and Mildred Brittain of Morganton; sister, the Rev. Kimberly Baker and husband, Keith, of Morganton; fiancée, Annie Fletcher of Florida; stepchildren, Britney Gorby, Scott Fletcher and Brian Fletcher; grandchildren, Landon and Parker Gorby; nieces, Ashley Thomas and husband, Kenny, of Forest City, Alexandria Scarborough of Hickory, Courtney Putman and husband, Barry, of Nebo, Jordan Thomas and husband, Jason, of Hickory and Brittany Donnelly and husband, Neal of Manteo; great-nieces and –nephews, Isabella Thomas, Adalyn Thomas, Carter Scarborough and Luca Thomas; lifelong best friend, Bobby Moore and wife, Deanna; good friend, Coleman Fourshee; maternal aunts and uncles, Kenneth and Nancy Stamey, Gwendolyn and Kenneth Thompson, Andrea Keith, Victoria Price; paternal aunts and uncles, Linda Hefner and husband, Harold; paternal cousins, Debbie Hildebrand and husband, Keith, Regina Sain and husband, Mike, Andy Yoder and wife, Nancy, Kevin Brittian, Todd Brittian, Dean Berry; maternal cousins, Pamela Kucab, Dave Stamey and wife, MaryAnn, Rick Abee and wife, Laura, Kelly Vaughn and husband, Chris, Shayla Rexrode and husband, Shane, Angela Passmore and husband, Buck, Virginia Johnson and husband, Dwayne, and Vernonica Carufel and husband, Brian.Keith was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, J.G. Brittian and Frances Brittian Parhnam; maternal grandparents, David Stamey and Bonnie Stamey; maternal great-grandparents, Lawrence Marvin and Mamie Janette Stamey; paternal uncle, James "Jim" Brittian; paternal aunt, Judith Berry; maternal uncle, Virgil Price; and maternal cousin, Edward Price.The services to celebrate Keith's life were held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton with the Rev. Eddie Andrews officiating. Inurnment with military honors was held Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m., at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. Keith was laid to rest beside his grandfather, J.G. Brittian.