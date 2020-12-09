Menu
Keith Alan Baker
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Keith Alan Baker

June 10, 1956 - December 5, 2020

Keith Alan Baker, 64, of Drexel, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Born in Burke County, June 10, 1956, he was the son of Harold T. Baker and the late Margaret Smith Baker. Keith was a member of Mount Home Baptist Church.

In addition to his father, Keith is survived by his wife, Robi Leonard Baker; sister, Traci Johnson (Steve); niece, Caitlin Johnson of Randleman; relatives from the Cannon and Leonard family; a very loving extended family; and his furry friends, Lizzie and The Little Black Cat.

Keith was part of the last graduating class of Drexel High School in 1974. He completed nursing school at Western Piedmont Community College, advanced his nursing career through the former Asheville Anesthesia Program, and completed his bachelor's degree from Warren Wilson College. He returned to the Drexel Community, working as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at Grace Hospital, and Watauga Hospital, and finally retiring from Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Keith loved his years of service as a CRNA, as well as the many colleagues, physicians, and support personnel he encountered throughout his career. He was humbled and blessed to have the privilege of attending to patients in a career he loved so much. Keith also loved traveling to the beach.

Keith had a love for the outdoors, landscaping, fishing, and loved interacting with his many furry friends who were, and will always be close by his side.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Drexel Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. At the request of the family, anyone who attends should observe all health precautions, including face masks and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burke County Friends for Animal.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Drexel Memorial Park
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
Suzannah McCuen
December 13, 2020
Bake will be missed!!!
Robert Huffman
December 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Stephanie Burgess
December 11, 2020
Robbi. I just saw this on Facebook. I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies
Scottie Rector
December 10, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Keith's passing. You both were so special to us. You helped us when we needed it. You both were precious people. Praying you'll find comfort in wonderful memories you shared. Love, Kim & Greg Baker
Kim & Greg Bsker
December 10, 2020
My condolences to the Baker family! Keith was a blessing to SO many! I am Thankful he was able to care for me during one of my surgeries at Caldwell! He was also a friend and co-worker there. I ran into Keith about a year ago in Burke county and enjoyed hearing how he was enjoying retirement! He will always be remembered for his kindness and gentle spirit! I am Thankful to have known him! May God comfort your hearts as only He can! Blessings, Shelley
Shelley Haney
December 9, 2020
My heart is so deeply saddened to hear of Keith's passing. May God give his wife and family the peace they need to help through this time. Loved working with him.
Margaret Azevedo
December 9, 2020
Keith had such a humble, gentle spirit. I remember one time when I came to your home to talk to him about my son. He was more than willing to lend an ear and advice. You will continue to be in my prayers.
Carolyn Powell
December 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Keith´s death and you have my deepest sympathy. Keith was a fine anesthetist and I enjoyed working with him many years.
Michael Kaufman
December 9, 2020
Praying for the family of Keith. Keith was always so encouraging to me to push me to be my best! He will be greatly missed and was such a great asset to those who worked with him! My sincere condolences go out to the family
Stephanie Church
December 9, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Keith´s passing. Keith was always a wonderful Mentor. I always, always enjoyed working with him in the OR at Caldwell. He simply was one of the best and I know he will be missed dearly.
Leigh Selig
December 9, 2020
I am truly so sorry about Keith's passing. It was such a wonderful, caring, compassionate person that I worked with for so many years. Robi, Traci and all the family, my heart goes out to all of you, and may God give you comfort, strength and peace in days to come.
Renee Davis
December 9, 2020
I had the pleasure of working in the same facility at CMH. Keith was always friendly and professional. He even put me to sleep once or twice. I am so very sorry to hear of his passing.
Buzz Salway
December 9, 2020
Robi, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Please accept my sincerest condolences on the passing of your dear husband. Eternal rest grant unto Keith, Lord. Let perpetual light shine upon him.
Linda D. Ombac
December 9, 2020
Robi I cannot begin to tell you how sorry I am for your loss. Keith was the reason I became a CRNA. He was my idol when I was at Grace and he gave such great care to his patients. Prayers and hugs. Love you.
Lisa Metcalf
December 9, 2020
