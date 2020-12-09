Keith Alan BakerJune 10, 1956 - December 5, 2020Keith Alan Baker, 64, of Drexel, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Born in Burke County, June 10, 1956, he was the son of Harold T. Baker and the late Margaret Smith Baker. Keith was a member of Mount Home Baptist Church.In addition to his father, Keith is survived by his wife, Robi Leonard Baker; sister, Traci Johnson (Steve); niece, Caitlin Johnson of Randleman; relatives from the Cannon and Leonard family; a very loving extended family; and his furry friends, Lizzie and The Little Black Cat.Keith was part of the last graduating class of Drexel High School in 1974. He completed nursing school at Western Piedmont Community College, advanced his nursing career through the former Asheville Anesthesia Program, and completed his bachelor's degree from Warren Wilson College. He returned to the Drexel Community, working as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at Grace Hospital, and Watauga Hospital, and finally retiring from Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Keith loved his years of service as a CRNA, as well as the many colleagues, physicians, and support personnel he encountered throughout his career. He was humbled and blessed to have the privilege of attending to patients in a career he loved so much. Keith also loved traveling to the beach.Keith had a love for the outdoors, landscaping, fishing, and loved interacting with his many furry friends who were, and will always be close by his side.A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Drexel Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. At the request of the family, anyone who attends should observe all health precautions, including face masks and social distancing.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burke County Friends for Animal.Sossoman Funeral Home