Kenneth Everette BoylesNovember 15, 1933 - June 18, 2021Kenneth Everette Boyles, 87, of West Highway 27 in Vale, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.Born in Catawba County, Nov. 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Zeb Everett Boyles and Nettie Hull Boyles.He was retired as Owner & Operator of K&P Trucking, and was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hull Boyles; and two brothers, Glenn Boyles and Vernon Boyles.Survivors include a son, Kenneth Doyle Boyles and wife, Sheri, of Vale; three daughters, Ramona Engle and husband, Gene, of Iron Station, Pamela Davis and husband, Michael, of Vale and Kimberly Wilson and Mark of Vale; a sister, Jeralene Boyles of Morganton; seven grandchildren, Leann Huss, Brent Davis, Brandi Leatherman, Haley Boyles, Lydia Owczarzak, Holli Gilbert and Madison Boyles; and nine great-grandchildren, Kaylee Faile, Chelsea Davis, Amber Davis, Bailey Davis, Destiny Leatherman, Liam Gantt, Kade Leatherman, Charlie Owczarzak and Ila Gilbert.The family will receive friends Monday, June 21, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Hebron United Methodist Church. On Monday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., friends may come by the funeral home to see Mr. Boyles and sign the guest book. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, June 21, at Hebron United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Johnny Norton officiating. The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.Memorials may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 8121 S Hebron Church Rd., Vale, NC 28168.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston