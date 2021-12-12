Menu
Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Hall
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Hall

February 23, 1961 - December 9, 2021

Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Hall, 60, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, December 09, 2021, at his residence.

A native of McDowell County, he was born on February 23, 1961, to Millie Lawing Hall and the late Rupert George Hall. Kenny was a manager at Morganton Honda. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan and he could always be found pulling for the Clemson Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also loved sports cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed the beauty of the beach and sitting in the sun, just watching the ocean. Kenny never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone. Above all, he loved his family greatly, especially his son, Adam.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Jenkins Hall; his son, Adam Wayne Hall; his mother, Millie Lawing Hall; and one sister, Brenda Hall Ray (Michael).

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., with the Rev. Jimmy Upton officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Hall family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
NC
Dec
12
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
NC
Dec
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ken came by the store for years. Talked about everything. He was a great man. He will be missed.
Pee Wee & Andy Carswell
Friend
December 18, 2021
I can't believe you're gone! I'm already miss you! I'm just glad you didn't suffer! You meant so much to so many people and we all have fond memories of you! I wish I could go back in time and all this would change! Angie and Adam, you will be in my thoughts and prayers!
Karen Cole
December 14, 2021
