Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Lee "Ken" Hall
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD
Lenoir, NC
Kenneth "Ken" Lee Hall

October 9, 1947 - December 14, 2020

Mr. Kenneth "Ken" Lee Hall, 73, of Morganton went home to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Caldwell UNC Healthcare.

Born Oct. 9, 1947, in Burke County, Ken was a son of the late Rev. Jay and Vurlas Dyson Hall. Ken was a member of the Hartland Baptist Church where he served as a greeter and usher. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was in the 7th Special Forces. He worked for many years as a supervisor in the furniture industry. He worked for both Drexel and Kincaid Furniture Companies. After his time in furniture, he worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Ken enjoyed old cars and loved working on them. His biggest passion was being outdoors and camping. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Dan Hall; nephew, Danny Hall Jr.; and aunt, Ruby Phillips.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Deitra Hall; two children, Tim Hall (wife, Angie) and Anita Hall Brooks; brother, Jerry Hall (wife, Doris); two grandchildren, T.J. Hall (wife, Merritt) and Tabitha Hall (fiancé, Austin Cramer); great-grandson, Cade Hall; his beloved pet, K.D.; and numerous other relatives.

A graveside celebration of Ken's life will be held at Hartland Baptist Church Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Todd Smith officiating.

Due to COVID-19 the family requests the practice of social distancing and wearing a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir

www.evansfuneralservice.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hartland Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.