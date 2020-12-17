Kenneth "Ken" Lee Hall
October 9, 1947 - December 14, 2020
Mr. Kenneth "Ken" Lee Hall, 73, of Morganton went home to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Caldwell UNC Healthcare.
Born Oct. 9, 1947, in Burke County, Ken was a son of the late Rev. Jay and Vurlas Dyson Hall. Ken was a member of the Hartland Baptist Church where he served as a greeter and usher. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was in the 7th Special Forces. He worked for many years as a supervisor in the furniture industry. He worked for both Drexel and Kincaid Furniture Companies. After his time in furniture, he worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Ken enjoyed old cars and loved working on them. His biggest passion was being outdoors and camping. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Dan Hall; nephew, Danny Hall Jr.; and aunt, Ruby Phillips.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Deitra Hall; two children, Tim Hall (wife, Angie) and Anita Hall Brooks; brother, Jerry Hall (wife, Doris); two grandchildren, T.J. Hall (wife, Merritt) and Tabitha Hall (fiancé, Austin Cramer); great-grandson, Cade Hall; his beloved pet, K.D.; and numerous other relatives.
A graveside celebration of Ken's life will be held at Hartland Baptist Church Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Todd Smith officiating.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests the practice of social distancing and wearing a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.