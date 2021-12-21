Kenneth "Bear" Merrill
July 22, 1956 - December 17, 2021
Kenneth "Bear" Merrill, 65 of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Born July 22, 1956, he was the son of the late Warren and Jean Merrill. Bear was a member of Praise Assembly of God. He drove a truck for Boyles Furniture. Bear ran the sound for Saint Luke's UMC. He was a good father, husband, very quiet person. He loved his dog, Cocoa.
Bear is survived by his wife, Kathy Merrill; daughter, Megan Lawlor (Allen); sister, Susan Abernathy (Tim); niece, Rebecca Abernathy Wykle (Chad); and nephews, Pat Abernathy, Jay Merrill (Kelly)
In addition to his parents, Bear was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Merrill; and sister, Patsy Merrill.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Praise Assembly of God. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Kevin Crawford officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask.
Sossoman Funeral homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.