Kenneth "Bear" MerrillJuly 22, 1956 - December 17, 2021Kenneth "Bear" Merrill, 65 of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.Born July 22, 1956, he was the son of the late Warren and Jean Merrill. Bear was a member of Praise Assembly of God. He drove a truck for Boyles Furniture. Bear ran the sound for Saint Luke's UMC. He was a good father, husband, very quiet person. He loved his dog, Cocoa.Bear is survived by his wife, Kathy Merrill; daughter, Megan Lawlor (Allen); sister, Susan Abernathy (Tim); niece, Rebecca Abernathy Wykle (Chad); and nephews, Pat Abernathy, Jay Merrill (Kelly)In addition to his parents, Bear was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Merrill; and sister, Patsy Merrill.The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Praise Assembly of God. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Kevin Crawford officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask.Sossoman Funeral home