Kenneth "Bear" Merrill
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Kenneth "Bear" Merrill

July 22, 1956 - December 17, 2021

Kenneth "Bear" Merrill, 65 of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Born July 22, 1956, he was the son of the late Warren and Jean Merrill. Bear was a member of Praise Assembly of God. He drove a truck for Boyles Furniture. Bear ran the sound for Saint Luke's UMC. He was a good father, husband, very quiet person. He loved his dog, Cocoa.

Bear is survived by his wife, Kathy Merrill; daughter, Megan Lawlor (Allen); sister, Susan Abernathy (Tim); niece, Rebecca Abernathy Wykle (Chad); and nephews, Pat Abernathy, Jay Merrill (Kelly)

In addition to his parents, Bear was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Merrill; and sister, Patsy Merrill.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Praise Assembly of God. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Kevin Crawford officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask.

Sossoman Funeral home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Praise Assembly of God
NC
Dec
23
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Praise Assembly of God
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt sorrow for the loss of Bear. I hate I cannot be there today but rest assured that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Merrill Radcliff
Family
December 23, 2021
Uncle Pat
December 22, 2021
