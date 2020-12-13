Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Vermont Penley
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Kenneth Vermont Penley

November 12, 1950 - December 11, 2020

Mr. Kenneth Vermont Penley, 70, of Glen Alpine, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Hickory Falls, following a period of declining health.

Ken was born Nov. 12, 1950, in Caldwell County, to the late Lemuel Penley and Alma Sanders Penley. He loved fishing and hunting and had a green thumb that could grow just about anything. He enjoyed his time with his family and his beloved dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Lee Penley; brother, William "Bill" Penley of Conover; sisters, Gaye Dagenhart and husband, Earl, of Hickory, and Carolyn Clay of Rocky Mount; nephews, Earl Dagenhart III and wife, Angie, Wiley Clay and wife, Hunter; and niece, Leigh Ross and husband, Gary, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Also surviving are six great-nieces.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org; or to the charity of your choice.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.