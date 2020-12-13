Kenneth Vermont Penley
November 12, 1950 - December 11, 2020
Mr. Kenneth Vermont Penley, 70, of Glen Alpine, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Hickory Falls, following a period of declining health.
Ken was born Nov. 12, 1950, in Caldwell County, to the late Lemuel Penley and Alma Sanders Penley. He loved fishing and hunting and had a green thumb that could grow just about anything. He enjoyed his time with his family and his beloved dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Lee Penley; brother, William "Bill" Penley of Conover; sisters, Gaye Dagenhart and husband, Earl, of Hickory, and Carolyn Clay of Rocky Mount; nephews, Earl Dagenhart III and wife, Angie, Wiley Clay and wife, Hunter; and niece, Leigh Ross and husband, Gary, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Also surviving are six great-nieces.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
; or to the charity of your choice
.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.