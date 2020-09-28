Kenneth "Wayne" WilsonAugust 10, 1943 - September 26, 2020Kenneth "Wayne" Wilson, 77, of Valdese, went home to meet his maker Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.Born in Burke County, Aug. 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Sam Denzil Wilson and Velma E. Williams Wilson.Wayne had a deep faith in God and made sure God was in his home and in his heart. He was a good, honest, fun-loving man who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and buying and selling antiques.Wayne is survived by his long-time companion, Pat Williams; sons, Charles D. Wilson and Michael S. Wilson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Wilson; and special friend, Robert Poteat.In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Wilson.The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. The crypt-side service will follow at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home