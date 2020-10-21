Menu
Kilten Isaiah Barlow
2002 - 2020
BORN
2002
DIED
2020
Kilten Isaiah Barlow

September 2, 2002 - October 20, 2020

Kilten Isaiah Barlow, 18, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, unexpectedly.

Kilten was born on Sept. 2, 2002, to Angela Barlow, and Christopher Barlow. Kilten was a full time student at Appalachian State University. He enjoyed bicycling in his free time, as well as weight lifting and reading. The Beatles were his favorite band, and he admired Bruce Lee as well.

In addition to his mother and father, Kilten is survived by "Mr. Jones"; three siblings, Hali Barlow of Annapolis, Md., Shelby Barlow of Morganton, and Cooper Jones of Hendersonville; maternal grandparents, Chris and Karen Seagle, of Connelly Springs; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Barlow; grandmother, Peggy Jones; great-grandmother, Bennie Rector of Rutherford College; stepgrandmother, Diane Seagle of Valdese; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A receiving is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A graveside service is scheduled to be held at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton Friday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Isaac Propst officiating.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
