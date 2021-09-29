Menu
Kimberly Katrina "Zenie" Bradshaw
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Kimberly "Zenie" Katrina Bradshaw

April 27, 1965 - September 26, 2021

Kimberly "Zenie" Katrina Bradshaw, 56, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, in Hickory.

Born in Catawba County, April 27, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Billy White Bradshaw and Helen Virginia Lutz Bradshaw. Kimberly graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Math Education and Social Studies Education. She also obtained a Master's Degree in Middle School Math from Appalachian State University. Kimberly was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Bradshaw.

Survivors include a nephew, Billy Bradshaw and wife, Ryan; two great-nephews, Brantley Bradshaw and Theodore (Teddy) Bradshaw; great-niece, Ariel Bradshaw; aunts and uncles, Jane and Wayne Bradshaw, Wanda and Charles Lutz; numerous cousins and special friends, Delena Carver McCall, Theresa Cook, Renae Brittain, Tammy Knight, Alice and Jerry Rhoney and Lisa Lafferty.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 4:30 p.m., at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Allen Boliek officiating. Ms. Bradshaw will lie in state from 4 to 4:30 p.m., prior to the service.

The burial in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 8840 Cooksville Rd., Vale, NC 28168.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston

www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Lying in State
4:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
NC
Sep
29
Funeral service
4:30p.m.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
