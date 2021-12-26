L.C. HarrillJanuary 8, 1930 - December 20, 2021L. C. Harrill, 91, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.He was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Cleveland County, to the late Claude Harrill and Lena Oxendine Harrill. He faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Morganton. L.C. previously served as Choir Director and Sunday school teacher at Asheville Street Baptist Church for over 50 years. He loved going to church – if the doors were open, he was there! He loved his family and friends very much. L.C. loved the UNC Tarheels and listening to the Gaithers Vocal Band. After graduating from Morganton High School, he played semi-pro baseball. L.C. was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps for three years. He retired from Lowe's Hardware as contractor sales manager. L.C. enjoyed playing golf and gardening.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rae Aldridge Harrill; granddaughter, Sally Carswell; and sister, Mary Sue Harrill.L.C. is survived by his daughters, Linda Calhoun (Aubrey) and Connie Klein (Keith); grandchildren, Andrew Kendal, Rachel Coughlin (Kevin) and Stephen Calhoun (Christy); and sister, Margaret Steele.The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at First Baptist Church, with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.Due to the ongoing health crisis, the family requests all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Morganton; or Amorem (formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care).Sossoman Funeral Home