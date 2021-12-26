Menu
L.C. Harrill
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
L.C. Harrill

January 8, 1930 - December 20, 2021

L. C. Harrill, 91, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

He was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Cleveland County, to the late Claude Harrill and Lena Oxendine Harrill. He faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Morganton. L.C. previously served as Choir Director and Sunday school teacher at Asheville Street Baptist Church for over 50 years. He loved going to church – if the doors were open, he was there! He loved his family and friends very much. L.C. loved the UNC Tarheels and listening to the Gaithers Vocal Band. After graduating from Morganton High School, he played semi-pro baseball. L.C. was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps for three years. He retired from Lowe's Hardware as contractor sales manager. L.C. enjoyed playing golf and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rae Aldridge Harrill; granddaughter, Sally Carswell; and sister, Mary Sue Harrill.

L.C. is survived by his daughters, Linda Calhoun (Aubrey) and Connie Klein (Keith); grandchildren, Andrew Kendal, Rachel Coughlin (Kevin) and Stephen Calhoun (Christy); and sister, Margaret Steele.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at First Baptist Church, with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the family requests all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Morganton; or Amorem (formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care).

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Funeral
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
L. C. was my choir director at Ashville Street Baptist Church when I was a teen ager. I remember him even though it has been many years. My name was Doris Secrest then. I will see him in the morning.
Doris Reid
Other
February 8, 2022
My condolences to the Harrill family. I started talking to L C three or four times a year, after I seen a Christmas card the year my father died. So I looked up his phone number and found he was in the marines with my dad. He told me stories of when there were in the service. He had me in stitches. I really enjoyed talking with L C , he talked proudly of his family in Morganton. I told him I wanted to come out to meet him and his family, he said come on out. I sorry I won't have that opportunity. He was a very nice person. I will miss him. Again sorry for your loss. Pat Parisi. st.louis,mo
Patrick Parisi
Friend
January 4, 2022
