Landres WilliamsApril 6, 1933 - September 20, 2021Landres Williams, 88, of Morganton went to be with his Heavenly Father Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Born in Burke County, April 6, 1933, he was the son of the late Raymond T. Williams and Lillian Denton Williams. Landres was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and worked for Southern Bell for 38 years. He enjoyed hunting out west and fishing.Landres is survived by his wife of 33 years, Beverly Williams; daughter, Barbara Jean Rinaman (Rick); son, Michael Williams; sisters, Inez Williams, Pat Williams, and Judy Hager; stepdaughters, Debra Waddell (David) and Pam Martin (Randy); grandchildren, Jennifer Johnston (Chris), Nick Williams, and Clay Williams; stepgrandchildren, Spencer Martin and Lucas Martin (Kelly); great-grandson, Mick Johnston; and his feline companion, Precious.The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Hopewell Baptist Church, with the Revs. Dr. Eddy Bunton and Douglas St. John officiating. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard. The family will greet friends in the cemetery following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to Burkemont Baptist Church, 4668 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; or Hopewell Baptist Church, 1112 Hopewell Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home