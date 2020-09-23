Larry PollardMr. Larry Wayne Pollard, 68, of Valdese, formerly of Ashe County, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Goodman officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.Mr. Pollard was born in Ashe County Oct. 22, 1952, to the late James William and Dorothy Adeline Huffman Pollard. He worked as a trainer for the mentally handicap. In his spare time, he in enjoyed going to yard sales and collecting face jugs and clocks. He was a loving father and grandfather; he will be missed by all.He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Marie Greene Pollard; three brothers, Ernest Pollard, Bill Pollard and James Pollard; four sisters, Virginia Caldwell, Lena Stamper, Gerald Farmer and Lucille Waller.Mr. Pollard is survived by two daughters, Amanda Glenn and husband, Michael, of Valdese and Jessica Pollard, of Valdese; brother, Harold Pollard and wife, Geraldine, of Jefferson; four grandchildren, Katerina Collins and husband, Haven, of Morganton, Abigail and Austin Frasher, of Morganton and Audrianna Coldiron, of West Jefferson; seven great-grandchildren, Zoey Collins, Chloe Collins, Addie Collins, Alley Collins, Bentley Collins, Paislee Day and Ada Day; and several nieces and nephews.Flowers will be appreciated.Boone Family Funeral Home