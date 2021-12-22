Larry Keith RobinsonOctober 3, 1967 - December 19, 2021Mr. Larry Keith Robinson, 54, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home, following a period of declining health.Larry was born Oct. 3, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Larry Robinson and Mildred Polen Robinson. He worked at Bombardier Recreational in Spruce Pine.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Marjorie Robinson; and maternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Davis Polen.Survivors include his wife, Tonya Robinson of the home; children, Amanda Minton and husband, Allen, of Morganton, Rebecca Robinson and fiancé, Devin Rowe, of Spruce Pine, and Austin Robinson and wife, Paigelyn, of Hildebran; grandchildren, Makenzie Robinson, Sophia Minton, Skylar Minton, and Addison Rowe; siblings, Eric Robinson and wife, Tracy, and Laura Saparilas and husband, John; and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Enon Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gary Garner officiating.