Larry Keith Robinson
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Larry Keith Robinson

October 3, 1967 - December 19, 2021

Mr. Larry Keith Robinson, 54, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home, following a period of declining health.

Larry was born Oct. 3, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Larry Robinson and Mildred Polen Robinson. He worked at Bombardier Recreational in Spruce Pine.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Marjorie Robinson; and maternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Davis Polen.

Survivors include his wife, Tonya Robinson of the home; children, Amanda Minton and husband, Allen, of Morganton, Rebecca Robinson and fiancé, Devin Rowe, of Spruce Pine, and Austin Robinson and wife, Paigelyn, of Hildebran; grandchildren, Makenzie Robinson, Sophia Minton, Skylar Minton, and Addison Rowe; siblings, Eric Robinson and wife, Tracy, and Laura Saparilas and husband, John; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Enon Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gary Garner officiating.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Service
1:00p.m.
Enon Baptist Church
2059 Enon Rd., Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about this, he was a great guy. Heartfelt condolences.
Glenn and Terri Hoilman
Family
December 27, 2021
So very sorry to hear. He was one of the good guys. Really enjoyed working with him. Prayers to his family.
Marsha Bell
Coworker
December 22, 2021
Larry was a fun to grow up with and no matter how long between visits it was like we were never apart. You will be deeply missed by everyone lucky enough to know you.
Becky Martin
Friend
December 21, 2021
