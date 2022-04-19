Laura Lee PittmanOctober 29, 1971 - April 14, 2022Laura Lee Pittman, 50, of Oak Hollow Dr., in Morganton, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.How do you describe someone who was like sunshine? Laura Lee lit up any room she was in. She left this world way too soon. Her 50 years were not nearly enough for the rest of us left behind.Laura Lee was born Oct. 29, 1971, in Avery County. She loved Halloween because it was so close to her birthday. She really loved all holidays and celebrating special events. She graduated from Appalachian State University with a master's degree and taught grades K-1 in Burke County Schools. Then she became a reading specialist for the county until she developed pulmonary embolisms and she had to resign. She loved her students and fellow teachers.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ford and Eula Pittman, and Glenn and Anna Lee Baird.She will be dearly missed by her parents, David "Butch" and Glenda Pittman; her brothers, Bruce Pittman and wife, Tracy, and David Pittman and wife, April; aunts, and uncles, Johnny and Mary Frances Buchanan, Mike Pittman, and Barbara Henline; nieces, Cara, Ellie, and Caitlyn; nephews, Michael and Bryce; a great-niece, Caroline; and several cousins.Her special friend, Ricky Holcombe, made every dream home remodeling project come true so she could finally host family events inside and outside on her deck or around her pool. Family meant the world to her.She recently started baking by listening to instructions from older ladies on YouTube. She was like a vintage soul in a younger, beautiful body. She loved thinking about the good old days, even from years before she was born. Her favorite singer was Frank Sinatra. She collected anything with bears and loved animals, especially her dog, Sebastian.She had several medical conditions that left her not feeling well the last several years; however, she made every minute count when she was feeling well because she had a love of life.A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends will be held today, Tuesday, April 19, from 3 to 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jock Ollis officiating. Interment will be held in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.Ms. Pittman's obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.Webb Funeral Home