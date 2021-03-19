Menu
LeAnne Canipe Lynn
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
LeAnne Canipe Lynn

February 24, 1963 - March 16, 2021

LeAnne Canipe Lynn, 58, of Newton, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home.

Born, Feb. 24, 1963, she was the daughter of Thomas and Selma King Canipe.

LeAnne worked at Catawba Country Club, where she performed the duties of Controller for the past 27 years. She enjoyed gardening, the lake, travel, church and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. LeAnne was a member of First Baptist Church Morganton and a true inspiration to all that knew her.

LeAnne is survived by her husband, Todd Lynn; parents, Thomas and Selma King Canipe of Morganton; sister, Lori Eckard and husband, Maurice, of Conover; brother, Bryan Canipe and wife, Rita, of Hickory; daughters, Nicole Turner and husband, Paris, of Morganton, and Amelia Greene and husband, Samuel, of Hickory; grandchildren, Gabriel, Grace and Victoria Lynn (mother, Nicole); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for LeAnne will be held 2 p.m., Monday, March 29, at First Baptist Church of Morganton.

Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the First Baptist Church of Morganton childcare.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by The News Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Morganton
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sending my deepest sympathy. I loved growing to know her and Lori as childhood friends. She will be missed.
Shelia Day Downs
March 19, 2021
LeAnne was a wonderful person. We will miss her greatly. Condolences to all her family.
Bill and Diane Shillito
March 18, 2021
