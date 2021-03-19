LeAnne Canipe LynnFebruary 24, 1963 - March 16, 2021LeAnne Canipe Lynn, 58, of Newton, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home.Born, Feb. 24, 1963, she was the daughter of Thomas and Selma King Canipe.LeAnne worked at Catawba Country Club, where she performed the duties of Controller for the past 27 years. She enjoyed gardening, the lake, travel, church and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. LeAnne was a member of First Baptist Church Morganton and a true inspiration to all that knew her.LeAnne is survived by her husband, Todd Lynn; parents, Thomas and Selma King Canipe of Morganton; sister, Lori Eckard and husband, Maurice, of Conover; brother, Bryan Canipe and wife, Rita, of Hickory; daughters, Nicole Turner and husband, Paris, of Morganton, and Amelia Greene and husband, Samuel, of Hickory; grandchildren, Gabriel, Grace and Victoria Lynn (mother, Nicole); and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life for LeAnne will be held 2 p.m., Monday, March 29, at First Baptist Church of Morganton.Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the First Baptist Church of Morganton childcare.