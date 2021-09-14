Menu
Leatrice Eugenia Taylor Harris
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Leatrice Eugenia Taylor Harris

July 23, 1926 - September 12, 2021

Leatrice Eugenia Taylor Harris, 95, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Born in Burke County, July 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Arthur Taylor and Lona Ola Haynes Taylor. Leatrice was an active member of North Morganton United Methodist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved her cats and flowers.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her children, Larry Whisnant (Threna), Randy Whisnant, and Judy McGhee (Ray); grandchildren, Debra Waddell (David), Pam Martin (Randy), Jennifer Powell (Robbie), Alison McGhee, Jason Whisnant (Katherine), Jeffery McGhee (Laura), and Marcia Grady (Kelly); 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nephew, Jack Helton.

In addition to her parents, Leatrice was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilson Whisnant; second husband, Tom Smith; third husband, Johnny Harris; daughter-in-law, Arbadella Whisnant; and sister, Maxine Helton Hennessee.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Burt Williams officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Morganton United Methodist Church, 990 Sanford Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
