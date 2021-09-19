Lena Hennessee CooperAugust 31, 1922 - September 12, 2021Lena Hennessee Cooper, 99, passed into the hands of God Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.She was a beloved mama, mamaw, and nana and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the anchor who held the family together and they are heartbroken by the loss.Lena was born Aug. 31, 1922, to the late Millard Tate Hennessee and LaMere Kincaid Hennessee. She retired from Burke County Public Schools, and prior to her declining health, she was an active member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church. Lena loved spending time with her family and friends, working in her flower gardens, planting flowers, and maintaining her yard. She also enjoyed traveling (especially to the beach and picking up seashells), reading, and crocheting. Her greatest love was her family.Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Charles Cooper, Gary Cooper (Mary Anna), and Lisa Amrhein (Scott); grandchildren, Sheri Kicklighter, Patti Rhyne (Tommy), Cathy McDevitt (John), David Cooper (Sandy), Lorri Heilig, Kim Whisnant (Kenneth), Melia Waters (David), Tahera DeVinney, and Kristin Amrhein (James); great-grandchildren, Dustin Deloach (Ashley), Corie Lipski (Andy), Jessica Kicklighter, Win Rhyne (Susan), Nick Rhyne (Cathy), Caitlin Ethridge (Dustin), J.T. McDevitt (Sarah), Dustin Caldwell (Josie), Sierra Cooper, Sutton Heilig, Cory Whisnant, Nathan Waters, Mallory Waters, Zack Waters, Andrew Devinney (Starla), Cooper Devinney (Aggie), and Madison Devinney; great-great-grandchildren, Rylee Deloach, Ollie Deloach, Kennedy Lipski, Matthew Rhyne (McKenna), Jonathon Rhyne (Chenoah), Daniel Rhyne, Creek Ethridge, Aida Ethridge, Sydney Devinney, Gabe Devinney, and Annabelle Caldwell; great-great-great-grandson, Leland Rhyne; sisters-in-law, Juli and Pat Hennessee; daughter-in-law, Barbara Cooper Childers (Benny); and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to her parents, Lena was preceded in death by her husband, J. Calvin Cooper; sons, James and Kenneth Cooper; grandchildren, Jordan McDevitt and Cody McClure; sisters, Evelyn Hennessee, Elsie Houser, and Catherine King; and brothers, M.T., Fred, Carl, and Ervin Hennessee.Lena will be available for viewing from 3 to 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, at Sossoman Funeral Home. Other services for Mrs. Cooper will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Hill United Methodist Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Rose Hill Assisted Living, Table Rock Family Medicine, Blue Ridge Geriatrics, and Amorem for taking such loving care of Lena."We're all just walking each other home." -Ram DassSossoman Funeral Home