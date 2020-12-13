Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lena Hembree Price
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Lena Hembree Price

July 15, 1927 - December 10, 2020

Lena Hembree Price, 93, of Drexel, went to be with her Lord and Savior, and husband, Jessie Willard Price, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born July 15, 1927, in Gaffney, S.C., to the late Wade W. Hembree and Sallie Cox Hembree. She attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Lena was a wonderful homemaker, good mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who looked out for her family. She will be missed by all her family until they meet again.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Price Roper and her husband, Ralph; sisters, Hazel Hembree, Myrtle Hembree, and Lila Price; brothers, Jeff, Pete, Vernon and Walter Hembree; and son-in-law, Mike Duckworth.

She is survived by her children, Donald Price (Margie), Gary Dale Price (Ida), Margo Price Duckworth, Ronnie Price and Wayne Price (Debbie); 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Fanny Carpenter and Mickey Benfield.

There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Drucilla Independent Church Cemetery with Chaplain Laura Roach officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Drucilla Independent Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.