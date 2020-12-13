Lena Hembree PriceJuly 15, 1927 - December 10, 2020Lena Hembree Price, 93, of Drexel, went to be with her Lord and Savior, and husband, Jessie Willard Price, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born July 15, 1927, in Gaffney, S.C., to the late Wade W. Hembree and Sallie Cox Hembree. She attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Lena was a wonderful homemaker, good mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who looked out for her family. She will be missed by all her family until they meet again.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Price Roper and her husband, Ralph; sisters, Hazel Hembree, Myrtle Hembree, and Lila Price; brothers, Jeff, Pete, Vernon and Walter Hembree; and son-in-law, Mike Duckworth.She is survived by her children, Donald Price (Margie), Gary Dale Price (Ida), Margo Price Duckworth, Ronnie Price and Wayne Price (Debbie); 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Fanny Carpenter and Mickey Benfield.There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Drucilla Independent Church Cemetery with Chaplain Laura Roach officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home