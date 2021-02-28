Lena Faye TweedOctober 26, 1940 - February 25, 2021Mrs. Lena Faye Tweed, 80, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health.Mrs. Tweed was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Charles and Sudie Lowdermilk. Lena was an active member of High Peak Baptist Church and a retired knitter from the textile industry.Surviving are her son, Steve Tweed of Valdese; and a number of nieces and nephews.The funeral services for Mrs. Tweed will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, at High Peak Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Purcell officiating. Interment will follow in the High Peak Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at High Peak Baptist Church, prior to the service.