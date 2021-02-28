Menu
Lena Faye Tweed
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Lena Faye Tweed

October 26, 1940 - February 25, 2021

Mrs. Lena Faye Tweed, 80, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Tweed was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Charles and Sudie Lowdermilk. Lena was an active member of High Peak Baptist Church and a retired knitter from the textile industry.

Surviving are her son, Steve Tweed of Valdese; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral services for Mrs. Tweed will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, at High Peak Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Purcell officiating. Interment will follow in the High Peak Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at High Peak Baptist Church, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
High Peak Baptist Church
3073 High Peak Rd, Valdese, NC
Feb
28
Service
3:00p.m.
High Peak Baptist Church
3073 High Peak Rd, Valdese, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am one of Lena's cousins. My mother was Jessie Powell. I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I did not know until today. I always loved your mom.
Jean Ramsey
February 28, 2021
