Leon "Duck" PonsAugust 20, 1929 - August 2, 2020Mr. Leon "Duck" Pons, 90, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, S.C., after a period of declining health.Mr. Pons was born Aug. 20, 1929, a son of the late Emmanuel and Mary Poteet Pons. He was a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. Leon was employed as a maintenance engineer for 35 years with Valdese Mfg. Co., and retired after five years with OMS Textiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bravard Pons.Surviving are his children, David Pons and wife, Penny and Susan Pons-Wright, both of Murrells Inlet.A private crypt side service will be held at the Columbarium of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at Heritage Funeral Service, Valdese.Memorials may be made to the Food Ministry of Waldensian Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St. E., Valdese, NC 28690; or The Wright Ministry of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Rutherford College, NC 28671.