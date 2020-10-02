Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leon "Duck" Pons
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Leon "Duck" Pons

August 20, 1929 - August 2, 2020

Mr. Leon "Duck" Pons, 90, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, S.C., after a period of declining health.

Mr. Pons was born Aug. 20, 1929, a son of the late Emmanuel and Mary Poteet Pons. He was a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. Leon was employed as a maintenance engineer for 35 years with Valdese Mfg. Co., and retired after five years with OMS Textiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bravard Pons.

Surviving are his children, David Pons and wife, Penny and Susan Pons-Wright, both of Murrells Inlet.

A private crypt side service will be held at the Columbarium of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at Heritage Funeral Service, Valdese.

Memorials may be made to the Food Ministry of Waldensian Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St. E., Valdese, NC 28690; or The Wright Ministry of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Rutherford College, NC 28671.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.