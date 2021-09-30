Linda Cuthbertson ByrdJune 4, 1943 - September 27, 2021Linda Cuthbertson Byrd, 78, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, with her family by her side. She is again healthy and strong and in the presence of the Savior she has loved and served for so long.Born in Avery County, June 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Lester L. Cuthbertson and Margaret Keller Cuthbertson. Linda was a 70+ year member of Zion Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, was choir director, a girl's auxiliary leader, and church secretary. She retired from Grace Hospital and worked as a secretary at Oak Hill High School.One of Linda's greatest joys in life was spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Byrd; daughter, Paula Hand (Kent); son, Joel S. Byrd (Caitlin); grandchildren, Brett Hand, Ashley Foxworth (Jared), Nicole Fortin (Clay), and Elijah Byrd; great-grandson, Jack Foxworth; siblings, June Rhyne and David Cuthbertson; sisters-in-law, Nell Cuthbertson and Dale Cuthbertson; nieces, Kim Dean, Patti Harris, Karen Johnson, Gayle Robinson and Pam Sutton; and nephews, John Michael, David, Tim, and Todd Cuthbertson.In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Michael; brother, Dick Cuthbertson; and brothers-in-law, Dick Rhyne and J.D. Michael.These past months have been filled with both trials and blessings, but through it all, our family has been lifted up and strengthened by the love, support, and most especially the sweet prayers of so many. We are deeply humbled and grateful.The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Zion Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3394 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; and also Amorem Hospice of Burke County in her memory.Sossoman Funeral Home