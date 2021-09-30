Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Cuthbertson Byrd
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Linda Cuthbertson Byrd

June 4, 1943 - September 27, 2021

Linda Cuthbertson Byrd, 78, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, with her family by her side. She is again healthy and strong and in the presence of the Savior she has loved and served for so long.

Born in Avery County, June 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Lester L. Cuthbertson and Margaret Keller Cuthbertson. Linda was a 70+ year member of Zion Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, was choir director, a girl's auxiliary leader, and church secretary. She retired from Grace Hospital and worked as a secretary at Oak Hill High School.

One of Linda's greatest joys in life was spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Byrd; daughter, Paula Hand (Kent); son, Joel S. Byrd (Caitlin); grandchildren, Brett Hand, Ashley Foxworth (Jared), Nicole Fortin (Clay), and Elijah Byrd; great-grandson, Jack Foxworth; siblings, June Rhyne and David Cuthbertson; sisters-in-law, Nell Cuthbertson and Dale Cuthbertson; nieces, Kim Dean, Patti Harris, Karen Johnson, Gayle Robinson and Pam Sutton; and nephews, John Michael, David, Tim, and Todd Cuthbertson.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Michael; brother, Dick Cuthbertson; and brothers-in-law, Dick Rhyne and J.D. Michael.

These past months have been filled with both trials and blessings, but through it all, our family has been lifted up and strengthened by the love, support, and most especially the sweet prayers of so many. We are deeply humbled and grateful.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Zion Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3394 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; and also Amorem Hospice of Burke County in her memory.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NC
Oct
2
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Paula and Joel. I am so sorry for your loss of your Mom and Dad.
Anna Carswell Evans
October 2, 2021
Though we have fallen out of touch over the years the love I have for this wonderful lady never wavered. She was one of the kindest people I have ever known.
Pamela Keller Greene
Family
September 30, 2021
Extremely sad to hear of her passing. I was in the graduating class at Oak Hill High in 1971. I remember Linda as a very caring person that treated each student as if we were her child. Prayers to her family and friends.
Susan Annas Bollinger
School
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results