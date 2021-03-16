Linda Towery CoffeyJanuary 20, 1948 - March 14, 2021Linda Towery Coffey, 73, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Sunday, March 14, 2021. Born in Burke County, Jan. 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Arnold Towery and Pauline Sarah Richard Towery. Linda was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She retired from Henredon Furniture after 30 years of service and was a volunteer staff member of Vessels of Mercy. She loved to cook, and did a lot of catering. Linda was a loving mother, sister, and friend to all who will be greatly missed.Linda is survived by her children, Frances Walker (Scott) of Valdese and Roy Coffey (Karen) of Morganton; grandchildren, Chase Walker (Blythe), Kaylee Walker, Reid Walker, and Corey Coffey (Brooke); brother, David Towery; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by two sisters, Hilda Williams and Phyllis Robinson.The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Grace Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., in the church, with the Revs. Marty Bess and Steve Smith officiating. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery will follow.Sossoman Funeral Home