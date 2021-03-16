Menu
Linda Towery Coffey
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Linda Towery Coffey

January 20, 1948 - March 14, 2021

Linda Towery Coffey, 73, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Sunday, March 14, 2021. Born in Burke County, Jan. 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Arnold Towery and Pauline Sarah Richard Towery. Linda was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She retired from Henredon Furniture after 30 years of service and was a volunteer staff member of Vessels of Mercy. She loved to cook, and did a lot of catering. Linda was a loving mother, sister, and friend to all who will be greatly missed.

Linda is survived by her children, Frances Walker (Scott) of Valdese and Roy Coffey (Karen) of Morganton; grandchildren, Chase Walker (Blythe), Kaylee Walker, Reid Walker, and Corey Coffey (Brooke); brother, David Towery; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by two sisters, Hilda Williams and Phyllis Robinson.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Grace Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., in the church, with the Revs. Marty Bess and Steve Smith officiating. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery will follow.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
NC
Mar
17
Funeral
4:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
NC
We are so sorry for your loss, Roy. Our deepest condolences to you, your family, and all your Mom´s friends. The tribute to her life shows that she must have been a wonderful person, and I know she will be missed. Prayers of comfort.
David and Sheila Adams
March 24, 2021
Frances I am so sorry about your Mom , She like Hilda was one of the Sweetest people I have ever Known . I am sure you knew , Ron passed away in August , He always Loved you !! If I can do anything , please let me know . I don´t get the paper and only found out today from a friend that new Hilda .As always I Love You
Libby Whitworth
March 20, 2021
